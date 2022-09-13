Coach Harley Williams will make his debut tonight as his Clarkston High School Bantams travel to the lair of the Coeur d’Alene Vikings for their first football game of the season.

Williams in three years as the Pierce High School eight-man football coach brought his team to a 19-6-2 record. He takes over from Bob Morris, who moved to Shadle Park High School at Spokane as assistant football coach.

