Coach Harley Williams will make his debut tonight as his Clarkston High School Bantams travel to the lair of the Coeur d’Alene Vikings for their first football game of the season.
Williams in three years as the Pierce High School eight-man football coach brought his team to a 19-6-2 record. He takes over from Bob Morris, who moved to Shadle Park High School at Spokane as assistant football coach.
The Bantams finished third in the Inland Empire League last year, tied with Coeur d’Alene at 3-3. Overall the team was 5-5. Kellogg won the title with a 6-0 record and Lewiston High School was second with 5-1.
The Vikings have had two outings already this year, topping Post Falls 7-0 in a non-league game and downing Kellogg 12-7.
The Clarkston bus will leave about 1:30 this afternoon. Williams said as many as two busloads of Clarkston rooters will travel to Coeur d’Alene for the game.
Williams said he will know much more about the 26-man squad he is taking to Coeur d’Alene after the game as the team is virtually untested in the use of the I formation, which Williams copied from the University of Southern California. Though the I is basically the same as the conventional and the split T formations Clarkston has used in the past, there are enough variations the offensive backfield to make the new system a challenge to the players.
The starting offense will include Bob Kidwell at left end; Ed Abbott, left tackle; John Lemm, left guard; Dennis Leffier, center; Monte Davis, right guard; Phil Carden, right tackle; Jim Kaveny, right end; Steve Lafrenz, quarterback; Darrell Lookabill, left halfback; Lonnie Williams, right halfback; and Jaques Price, fullback. Williams is the son of the coach.
All are seniors except Williams, Kaveny and Leffler, who are juniors.
On defense, Jeff Smith will move in to right tackle, Ben White will go to right end, Jerry Howell will go in as a linebacker and Grady Smith will move in as safety man as Abbott goes out in the line. A decision has not yet been made on who Howell will replace in the lineup.
This story was published in the Sept. 13, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.