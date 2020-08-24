Our Lady of Lourdes parish of the Catholic church came into existence yesterday and the first Mass since its creation will be celebrated this morning at 9 by the Rev. Fr. Nicholas Walsh, who arrived from Spokane.
He was designated by the Most Rev. Edward J. Kelly, Boise, bishop of the Idaho diocese, to assume charge.
For 32 years Our Lady of Lourdes church at 24th and Main St. was included in St. Stanislaus parish. It was in 1915 that the Rev. Fr. Vincent Chiappa saw the need of a church to serve east Lewiston and caused the erection of the cement block church at 24th St. The occasion was observed with special ceremonies attended by the bishop, the Most Rev. A. J. Glorieaux.
Sacred Heart Was First
A few years prior to the erection of Our Lady of Lourdes church members of the faith in east Lewiston attended the old Sacred Heart church, also a cement structure, farther east, on land now included in the area occupied by Potlatch Forests, Inc. The Rev. Fr. John Concannon said yesterday the old Sacred Heart church, long in disuse, still stood on its original site.
At the time Sacred Heart church was erected there were many Italian gardeners in east Lewiston and on the north side of the Clearwater river, and it was to serve these with place of worship that the east end church was built. With the growth of east Lewiston Sacred Heart proved inadequate to accommodate the worshipers and Our Lady of Lourdes was the next step to solve the problem. Also, Italian residents of the area started to locate elsewhere, some in the Orchards, others in north Lewiston, and this was the reason for locating a church at 24th and Main.
Our Lady of Lourdes parish will include that section of the city east of 15th St., north Lewiston, Lewiston Orchards, Tammany, and also that portion of the Nez Perce reservation country between Lapwai and the reservation line at the east city limits of Lewiston.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1947, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.