This story was published in the April 20, 1927, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Under the management of J. G. Vogel, who is very well known in Lewiston, and Sam Evans, for a number of years a resident of Potlatch, the Headquarters, a soft drink and tobacco store, with a gymnasium in connection, is now opened to the public at 304 Main street.
A place has been provided for training quarters for aspiring boxers, and each afternoon and evening at 2 and 7:30 o’clock, the public is invited to call and see a number of local and visiting fighters work out. Those who will be in training today are: Jimmy Evans, “Young” Jordan, Jack Anderson, James Smith, Jerry Duggan, “Young” Ross, Glenn Maxwell, Martin Lee, Jack Robinson and R. Hill, the last named being a wrestler.
It is planned to stage a go in the Oakleaf hall on May 12.