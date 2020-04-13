The Tribune publishes today a photo from a pen drawing by Architect C. Richardson showing tho exterior front of the new administration building of the Lewiston State Normal School soon to be placed under contract and for which the state has appropriated $150,000. It is noted that the exterior lines show a dignified beauty and as the structure will face north in full line of Fifth street it will afford a most imposing introduction to the home of this prominent Idaho educational institution.
The building will be class A reinforced concrete, fireproof, two and one-half stories high, the basement being practically one-half above the ground level.
The exterior of the building will be constructed of wire cut tapestry brick trimmed with terra cotta and Boise sandstone.
The building will be 140 foot long east and west and 60 feet wide with the auditorium wing extending south on the center axis 75 by 48 feet east and west. This building is located on the axis of Fifth street and faces north.
The west half of the ground floor will be utilized for a library, librarian office, cataloging rooms and store rooms. The east half of the ground floor will be utilized for the administrative offices including the president’s office, executive secretary, financial secretary, dean of women, recorder, and one good-sized classroom that will also be used for faculty meetings.
In this plan the auditorium room entrance is on the center axis of the building directly south of the main entrance and approached by a large generous corridor that will accommodate the circulation in and out of the auditorium without being crowded. This main corridor is intersected by a smaller corridor running east and west serving the administrative offices and library. At the intersection of the two corridors on each side are placed the main stairways which will be constructed of cast steel with marble treads, making the same absolutely fireproof.
The auditorium will seat 800 people. In the basement will be placed the main toilet and locker rooms, one lecture room that will be equipped so that it can be made absolutely dark, and two other classrooms.
On the second floor will be placed classrooms and department offices and toilet rooms with entrance into the balcony of the auditorium.
The mechanical equipment will consist of enlarging the central healing plant and installing direct radiation with a fresh air fan system with automatic thermostatic control throughout both in the heating and ventilating system.