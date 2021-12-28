This story was published in the Dec. 28, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The big apple crop, both in the northwest and in the entire country this year has greatly stimulated growers in the organization of new plans for the marketing of the crop. The local stir in Lewiston for a bulk rate is one of the incidents of such agitation, but it is realized that some permanent solution of the problems involved must be found, if the apple industry of the northwest is to survive and prosper.
One of the latest plans proposed is that by a grower at Peshastin, who proposes to organize the Pacific Northwest Fruit Growers’ Exchange as a selling agency only, the purpose being to market the fruit of the entire Pacific northwest, adopting the state organization plan of marketing boxed apples. Wherever there is a sufficient demand for northwestern boxed apples, a state sales manager will be named, with headquarters in the largest city. A charge of six cents a box for selling is suggested, this to include advertising, which will be conducted through state organizations. Provision will be made for a sinking fund, which may be used for building warehouses in eastern cities, if needed.
The originator of this plan estimates that, by selling direct to the wholesale distributors a saving of thirty cents a box can be made this representing the profits of middlemen which are eliminated; making a total saving to the growers of the northwest of $6,000,000, on the basis of having 60 percent of the crop marketed by the exchange.
This plan is doubtless a modification of the plan proposed by the conference of fruit growers, at Seattle last summer, which drew up an agreement for the formation of the Northwest Apple Growers’ Exchange, but this organization was not intended for marketing at the start, but rather for stabilizing apple markets and handling the problems of apple growers generally on a cooperative and collective basis. The present demand seems quite imperative for direct marketing by a general organization of growers after the manner of the California Fruit Exchange.
Latest estimates of the apple crop of the United States for the present year show some increase above earlier figures for the commercial portion, the total now being given at 34,403,000 barrels, equivalent to 103,209,000 boxes.
The three apple states of the northwest alone, Idaho, Oregon and Washington, have a total of 12,546,000 barrels, or 37,644,000 boxes; more than one-third of the whole. Something more than the entire crop of the northwest was in storage the first of this month, and this fact has stimulated the movements of growers for better transportation arrangements.
The mild winter has no doubt helped to depress the price of apples by encouraging the movement of cheap grades. It is predicted by some fruit distributors that after the early apples and a good share of the common storage fruit is cleaned up the later varieties will command better prices.
It is not believed that any transportation changes will be made that will affect the present crop, but that something may be done for the crop of next season, the volume of which is yet an unknown quantity. The present difficulties of the growers are doing much to force them into a unit organization that will afford a permanent solution of marketing problems.