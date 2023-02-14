Always eager to make the most of a marketing opportunity, prime-time television is pouncing on St. Valentine’s Day in its own disorganized, almost charmingly daffy way.

The past week has been cluttered with Valentine’s tie-ins. NBC probably led the pack with heart-shaped plots stretching from Thursday’s “Mad About You” and “Frasier,” both in top form, to Saturday’s “Sisters,” which managed to spike assorted love affairs, reunions and breakups with subplots involving leukemia and Alzheimer’s disease.