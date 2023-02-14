Always eager to make the most of a marketing opportunity, prime-time television is pouncing on St. Valentine’s Day in its own disorganized, almost charmingly daffy way.
The past week has been cluttered with Valentine’s tie-ins. NBC probably led the pack with heart-shaped plots stretching from Thursday’s “Mad About You” and “Frasier,” both in top form, to Saturday’s “Sisters,” which managed to spike assorted love affairs, reunions and breakups with subplots involving leukemia and Alzheimer’s disease.
All right, name a current movie that ventures even gingerly into such not-uncommon realities.
On the day itself, television is being almost demure. Tonight NBC is still exploiting Valentine’s Day in the form of a “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” clips retrospective, chock full of regular cast members like Goldie Hawn and Lily Tomlin and guests ranging from Liberace to Henny Youngman.
Perhaps the most shameless programming stretch can be found on TNT where, beginning at 8 p.m., “Fabio Plays Cupid” has the model turned romance icon as host of an evening of four rather mismatched movies: “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner?,” “The Way We Were,” “Picnic” and “Where the Boys Are.”
In his delicately accented English, the Italian heartthrob whispers love tips along the lines of “I want every moment to be special” and “I will do whatever it takes to make her happy.” Listen, it’s a living.
NBC’s perfect Valentine confection is actually being broadcast Tuesday evening. “Danielle Steel’s ‘Once in a Lifetime,’ ” as it’s officially titled, actually has a scene that takes place on Feb. 14. It also has most of the predictable ingredients that unfailingly make Steel’s novels best sellers, including a disaster that dramatically changes an attractive and intelligent woman’s life.
Lindsay Wagner, queen of television movies, stars as Daphne Fields, who after the death in a house fire of her husband and young daughter goes on to carve out a very successful life as — what else? — a best-selling novelist. Discovering after the tragedy that she is pregnant, Daphne gives birth to a son who is profoundly deaf. She becomes profoundly protective.
Only Dr. Matthew Dane, played by Barry Bostwick, king of the Judith Krantz mini-series, offers a way out. He’s a specialist on deafness and an extremely nice guy who finds himself falling in love with Daphne. Will she wake up to the fact that Matt is perfect for her, or will she run off with the smoothly insinuating movie star (Duncan Regehr) who is playing the lead in an adaptation of her first novel? Guess. Familiar stuff, but handled quite nicely by Steel and the entire cast.
So, everybody, I give up. Be my Valentine.
This story was published in the Feb. 14, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.