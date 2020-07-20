This story was published in the July 20, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
PULLMAN — Lewis-Clark Neptune relay teams from Lewiston and Clarkston set two pool records in the Amateur Athletic Union swim meet Saturday.
The Neptunes 14 and under boys relay team of Mel Bradshaw, Hugh Moore, Don Holmes and Dan Gessner won the 400-yard freestyle in the record time of 4:03.3.
Their girls 15 to 17 girls 100-yard freestyle relay team won that event in 4:23.9, also a record. Swimming for the Neptunes were Terri Perrine, Barb Banger, Beth Banger and Mary Lou Smith.
Gessner took an individual first place winning the 500-yard freestyle race. He finished fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke and fifth in the 100-yard backstroke.
Bradshaw was fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Moore was third in the 500-yard freestyle race and sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Randy Harrell took fourth in the 100-yard breaststroke for girls 9 and 10.
Shelly Smith placed fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke for girls 9 and 10.
Mary Lou Smith was seventh in the 500-yard free style, and Barb Banger was third in the 100-yard breaststroke. Miss Perrine placed seventh in the 100-yard butterfly.
The meet continues Sunday.