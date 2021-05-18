Nelsen Heads Restaurateurs, Club Owners

This story was published in the May 18, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Ernest A. Nelsen, operator of the Bollinger Hotel at Lewiston, yesterday was elected president of the Idaho Restaurant & Beverage Ass’n.
Nelsen succeeds Joseph E. Reitan of Boise who is presiding at the three day convention which ends Wednesday at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
Five area vice presidents were elected.
They are: Sig Peterson, Kellogg; William E. Bowman, Lewiston; Elsie Averett, Nampa; Eugene W. Kopp, Twin Falls, and Charles (Chick) O’Neal, Blackfoot.
James K. Lash, Twin Falls, was elected secretary-treasurer and Arthur P. Murphy, Democratic state senator for Shoshone County, was retained as executive secretary.
Those elected will assume office July 1.
Directors voted to support the Small Business Administration’s request to provide job opportunities for the nearly 2 million young persons aged 16 through 21 who will be added to the nation’s labor force this summer.
Tension-Reducer
At an afternoon workshop, Maurice E. Druhl, Portland, representative of the Licensed Beverage Industries, said despite some popular misconceptions, “the normal, healthy American adult who enjoys an occasional social drink in moderation might be doing himself more good than harm.”
“Science has found that, beverage alcohol, used properly and in moderation by the normal adult is not harmful but can be beneficial, Druhl said. “Whether he knows it or not, the moderate drinker is putting to use the most readily available tension-reducer in our society, as scientists and doctors have reported.”
But he said the industry doesn’t propose liquor as a medical asset. An alcoholic beverage, used in moderation “imparts a sense of well-being and contributes to relaxed, pleasant living.” he said.
Culinary Arts Display
In the early afternoon, a culinary arts display was the center of attention in the hotel lobby. The display included fluted cream pies, cakes and other confections, glazed and decorated hams, elaborate seafood displays, a huge gelatin dome with a miniature astronaut and spacecraft in orbit, and other concoctions. Winners of the contest will be announced at tonight’s banquet.
A trade show in the adjoining ballroom also features two models of an electronic oven for hotel or restaurant use. The oven bakes a potato in four minutes, cooks frozen vegetables in less than a minute.
At the evening banquet, Ben Bear of Orofino, retired Clearwater County probate judge, provided a program of anecdotes and humorous poems.