Nelsen Heads Restaurateurs, Club Owners

ELECTED — Ernest A. Nelsen (left), Bollinger Hotel operator, yesterday was elected president of the Idaho Restaurant & Beverage Ass’n. He and Sen. Arthur P. Murphy, D-Shoshone, paused before an elaborate seafood display, one of the many culinary arts displays entered in the Chefs de Cuisine contest. Winners of this and of the waitress-of-the-year contest will be announced at the final banquet tonight.