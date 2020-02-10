This story was published in the Feb. 10, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
(Editor’s note: This is another in a series of articles which have been prepared with the cooperation of the Lewiston-Clarkston Dental Society in observance of national Children’s Dental Health Week, now in progress.)
Q. When my son was 4, one of his cuspids was knocked out. Since we knew this was a baby tooth, we didn’t worry about it. Now he’s 7 and his permanent tooth is coming in crooked. Our dentist said he will have to wear a band to straighten his tooth. He also said that this wouldn’t have happened if I had brought Bill to see him when the tooth was lost. Is this true?
A. Unfortunately, this is one of the most common misconceptions about primary or “baby” teeth — because they are not permanent teeth we do not have to worry about them. Too often, parents neglect primary teeth. When a baby tooth is lost, they ignore it, knowing that eventually the permanent teeth will erupt. What they fail to understand is that one of the prime functions of first teeth is to maintain proper space for the permanent teeth. If any one of the first teeth is lost — because of decay or an accident — the neighboring tooth may start to shift into the empty space. Thus, when the permanent tooth erupts it is forced out of its proper position. The next question and reply indicates what action you should have taken when the cuspid was lost.
Q. My son lost a tooth recently in a neighborhood football game. Our dentist told me he might have been able to reimplant the tooth if I had brought my son and the tooth to him immediately after the accident. Can this be done, and if so, how?
Can Reimplant Teeth
A. Yes, the tooth might have been reimplanted, depending upon the condition of the tooth when it was lost. If the wound caused by the tooth loss is clean and the gum is uninjured, the tooth can be replaced in its original socket and there is a good chance it can be restored to normal function. If this is not feasible, the dentist will construct some type of space maintainer, or bridge, to keep the neighboring teeth in proper alignment. If it is a deciduous tooth, the maintainer will assure the permanent tooth a straight entrance into the space.
What should you do when your child loses a tooth? First, wrap the tooth in a wet towel or place it in water, Don’t attempt to clean the tooth or you may remove vital tissue, Then, take the tooth and your child to your dentist. The earlier your dentist is able to treat your child, the greater the chance of complete success.