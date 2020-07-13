This story was published in the July 13, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Less than one-half of the farmers of Nez Perce prairie live on surfaced roads which permit them to have access to the markets at all seasons of the year. This fact is disclosed in a survey made by Harrison C. Dale, dean of the school of business administration of the University of Idaho who is making an industrial survey of Nez Perce county for the Lewiston Commercial club.
The work undertaken by Dean Dale has nothing to do with the road improvement program of Nez Perce county but the facts disclosed by his report rendered to the club committee yesterday, fits well in the movement now under way to secure surfaced roads for the rural districts so that Nez Perce county farmers may have the advantages of the markets, the schools, the churches and the market contacts at all seasons of the year.
Vote On Bonds Saturday.
The voters of Nez Perce county will Saturday decide whether a fund of $240,000 is to be provided for the improvement of the rural roads. It is proposed to secure this money from a county bond issue which will be retired from the moneys received from automobile licenses so that no additional taxes will burden the property owners of the county. The amount of the automobile license is determined by the state law and the action of the voters will in no wise increase or diminish the amount of this license fee but a favorable vote for the bonds will make a fund of $240,000 available for rural roads improvement and the interest and sinking fund to retire the bonds will be secured from the county’s part of the automobile licenses.
County Board Favors.
In a signed statement issued by the members of the board of county commissioners Monday and printed in Tuesday’s Tribune, the commissioners gave assurance that the present revenues from the auto licenses are sufficient to take care of the interest and sinking fund of the present county road bond issue, sufficient to take care of the interest and sinking fund of the proposed increase in the county road bond issue and if there had been any doubt in the mind of either member of the board as to the handling of the proposed bond issue with the present resources from auto licenses, the board would not have called the election without first informing the petitioners that there was some chance that in future years there might be necessity to levy a tax against the property of the county to retire the proposed bonds.
The board of commissioners have considered every angle of the movement, have made inquiry from members of the legislature to ascertain there has never been any sentiment in the legislature to reduce or curtail the revenues to the counties and by their official duties as commissioners of the county, know the urgent need for some plan by which funds can be realized for the improvement of the rural roads.
The board members were also careful to secure the assurance that every dollar secured from the proposed bond issue will go to the rural districts and that no part of the bond issue money will be claimed by the Lewiston highway district for road improvements within the district.
The commissioners have acted as the representatives of the outside people in their official acts dealing with the calling of the bond issue and in a statement before the Commercial club gathering Tuesday, Chairman W. Porter Shafer, speaking for the board, said the commissioners feel the plan to be submitted Saturday is the only logical solution to the road problem in Nez Perce county and that the voters should support the plan with their votes.
Absent Voters Cast Ballots.
Under the provisions of the law, voters who will be absent from their precincts on Saturday and those who are ill and will not be able to visit the polls, are casting their votes under the “absent voter” plan. Those who are planning upon leaving the county are going to the court house and leaving their sealed ballots with County Auditor R. E. Wyatt to be deposited in the ballot boxes of their respective precincts. Those who are ill are having the absent ballots brought to their bedsides in order that they may have a voice in the road improvement question. Voters who are ill will be provided with the necessary blanks and other information if they will have their names left with the Commercial club, phone 155. Mr. A. A. Seaborg, in charge of the election arrangements, stated yesterday he would see that voters be cared for if they will have their names listed at the Commercial Club.