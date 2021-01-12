This story was published in the Jan. 12, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---As changeable as a woman’s mind with their decisions on what to do with 17-year-olds, the navy recruiting office here was back with the we’ll- take-’em group yesterday. This office will accept for enlistment youths between 17 and 18, Chief Torpedoman A. L. James, recruiter in charge, announced last night.
“We’ll enlist all young men of that age group we can get,” the chief declared. “However, we can take none for reserved duty. AH must go immediately into active service. There will be no more sent to Weiser’s NYA school for training.”
The Lewiston office received a wire Saturday from Boise ordering them to discontinue enlistment of 17-year- olds until further notice. Word yesterday from Boise indicated that the office could enlist the youths again.