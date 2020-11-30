This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1964, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
NEW YORK (AP) — Remember the days when dad hiked off to the woods to chop down the family Christmas tree?
Not only has that custom all but vanished, but the natural Christmas tree seems to be losing its place in many American living rooms to the plastic Christmas tree.
So said Chase Manhattan Bank on Sunday, one of the nation’s prominent financial institutions.
The bank analyzed the Christmas tree situation in a bimonthly report that dealt with such other topics as the nation’s balance of payments problem and bank liquidity.
Americans will spend $155 million this year on Christmas trees, estimated the bank, More than three of every 10 trees sold — about $55 million worth — will be artificial.
The bank said sales of artificial trees have shot up 300 to 400 per cent in recent years and cited the growth of the plastic tree, which it called the “vinyl evergreen.”
The report said more and more fire marshals are banning natural trees from government buildings, offices and hospitals. Plastic trees are becoming cheaper and look more like real trees, added the bank.
Still, said Chase Manhattan, most Americans prefer the natural tree and “have pleasant images of purchasing the tree at a nearby lot where some enterprising merchant has set up shop.”
Sales of natural trees, while climbing at a much slower pace than artificial models, should total 46 million trees this year, compared with 43 million in 1960. Americans import about 10 million fir, spruce and pine trees each year from Canada to meet the demand, said the bank.