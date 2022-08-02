“This is National Public Radio,” said the voice of the announcer, broadcast by radio station KWSU at Pullman. The signal was clear and free of interference, despite the fact that the listener was driving his car along Snake River Ave.
The same was true of citizens’ band radio reception in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
That wasn’t the case a month ago.
For months, perhaps longer, it had been impossible to listen to KWSU — the alternative to commercial radio — while driving anywhere on Snake River Ave., because of loud static.
Static or a blaring signal from radio station at KOZE also blocked public radio reception at such Lewiston intersections as 11th Ave. and 17th St. where heavy Washington Water Power Co. electrical lines cross at right angles.
A Tribune check on Monday showed that problem to be corrected.
And Rowland S. Unruh, who operates on eight different radio transmitter-receiver bands, including civil defense and Civil Air Patrol, from his home at 716 Riverview Blvd., Clarkston, told a reporter the interference that had plagued him for six months had ceased about the second week of July.
The answer: Washington Water Power has made a major effort to clean up its act.
“We had to climb just about every wooden pole along Snake River Ave., and in the west downtown area to tighten up the hardware,” said Thelon F. Winschell, Lewis-Clark division plant superintendent for WWP.
Winschell said almost every pole had to be checked because linemen didn’t know which were the guilty ones.
“We found about three structures. One was in the area of Lewiston Grain Growers. Another was along about where the Nez Perce Roller Mills used to be and one was in back of the Tribune,” he reported.
“We found a lot of loose hardware ... When the line was installed, the poles were fairly wet, but finally everything dried out and the poles shrank. This made the hardware loose and caused a buzz.”
By “hardware,” Winschell referred to the nuts and bolts that hold crossarms on poles. A heavy inductive field is set up around the conductors, the wires carrying the electricity, and anything loose will vibrate and buzz, he explained.
He said most of the noise had come from poles where the hardware was bonded — linked with a ground.
In answer to a question, Winschell said this year’s drought may have added to the problem by drying and shrinking the wooden poles even more than usual.
In any case, the plant superintendent hopes that the nuts and bolts, tightened when the wood is driest and thus at its smallest size, will stay tight.
Washington Water Power’s efforts were greeted with pleasure by a number of radio listeners.
One, who has never been able to get KWSU at his home on Lewiston’s 9th St. north of 7th Ave., said he now is able to do so.
Another, who long had complained of KOZE interference with the KWSU signal at his Lewiston Orchards home, said the problem now seems almost nonexistent.
The Tribune had queried Washington Water Power and had talked to Unruh last month and had published a story on its findings July 5.
A few days later, interference cleared up and reception has been “real fine” ever since, Unruh reported Monday.
“I’m indebted to the marvelous cooperation of Washington Water Power,” he said.
Unruh, an electrician by occupation, operates equipment that has taken him 25 years to accumulate. Among other things, he operates the Asotin County Sheriff’s Posse CB radio and handles communications between McCord Air Force Base and area Air Force reservists.
Washington Water Power’s efforts appear to have cleared up almost all of the electrical interference that had plagued devotees of National Public Radio in the valley.
But it didn’t solve entirely the problem of lapped signals.
KOZE’s signal continued to blare out on one $800 stereophonic radio signal amplifier when its owner attempted to tune in KWSU.
And on another car radio, KOZE’s music continued to leap out of the backgrounds of KWSU’s signal at many locations throughout the valley.
Unruh and Winschell agreed the basic problem is that signals of four radio stations — all possible to tune to here — are within 50 kilocycles of each other. They include KRLC and KCLK as well as KOZE and KWSU.
Unruh also said the problem is exaggerated by the makers of even expensive sets who fail to shield them properly. He noted that legislation has been introduced in Congress to require this. Whether it will be passed is another matter, he added, as proper shielding costs manufacturers an average of $25 per set and they are lobbying hard against the bill.
In the vagaries of terrain and radio signals, Robert T. Paine, WWP’s Lewis-Clark division manager who lives close to KOZE, reports that KWSU’s signal comes in clearly at his house but that from nearby KOZE is distorted.
“I guess I’m too close.” he said.
This story was published in the Aug. 2, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.