Sheets is the switchboard supervisor at the Tribune
———
The story begins in 1979 with Americans being taken hostage in Iran. Three days later, Sarah was born.
Then, to the best of my knowledge, all I did was blink. Now that sweet little girl is soon to be 18 and a senior at Clarkston High School.
As parents or middle-aged adults, when asked about our school days, what else seems to pop to mind but our senior year?
Possibly, quite unfortunately for Sarah, I’m as excited as she is
On the flip side, I’m very much an emotional, sobbing mom who doesn’t want her daughter to grow up and leave home.
Sarah, my husband Dwaine and I already have many of the tasks behind us — the letter jacket, class ring, ACT, SAT and senior pictures. Now comes the process of narrowing down 42 poses to 3 packages to send to all the relatives, plus cover as many of our own walls as possible.
Quite possibly I can make my life easier, plus save the sanity of the rest of the household, by just buying them all.
I feel this will be our tell-all year. Has all the training, preaching, groundings and example-setting done any good? Up to now, it’s been only minor problems, in hindsight of course.
The things to look forward to are the great grades, honor society, boys, track, extended curfew due to non school-related activities, guys, managing the wrestling team, senior skip, young men, college fairs, a new booming stereo system in her car ... Oh my, is there a sound mind here anywhere? DWAINE!!
Though this seems to be a year of “lasts,” the only last is the lasting lifelong friendships made, plus many lasting memories. It truly is a year of beginnings.
With Dwaine and I guiding her, hopefully the best college (closest to home and Mom of course) will be chosen with unlimited scholarships, along with a good knowledge of all the options available to her.
Sarah knows we will always be here for her no matter what. God speed Sarah, and we’ll keep the light on for you.
Also keep in mind that we don’t want to be in-laws or grandparents for many years to come.
This story was published in the Aug. 19, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.