The Lewis-Clark school of music will open its second year Sept. 8, with registration starting Sept. 1, according to Rich Whitman, president.
Among the faculty returning to the school are Mr. and. Mrs. Earle G. Blew and Mr. Whitman. New faculty members include Miss Katherine Krueger, Spokane, dancing; Miss Aloise Schroller, piano; Mrs. Olive Whitman, musical kindergarten and assistant in violin; Dana Cleveland, trumpet; and Glade Banks, jazz piano.
In addition to regular courses in violin, piano and wind instruments several new courses are to be offered and group instruction will be given in both piano and violin. New courses include ballet, tap and ballroom dancing and a course in jazz piano playing.
The school has finished a successful first year with a total enrollment of more than 300 students and faculty of five teachers.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.