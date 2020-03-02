This story was published in the March 2, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The purpose of historical museums is education, not “to serve a hobby or interest of a particular group,” Ellis Burcaw, Moscow, director of the University of Idaho Museum, said Friday night at the annual meeting of the Luna House Historical Society. The society met at the Clearwater Power Co. Auditorium.
Burcaw, who is also an assistant professor of museology at the university, discussed “pitfalls” involved in starting small museums at the community level.
“It is a serious obligation,” Burcaw said. “The museum enters into a contract with its supporters to preserve objects forever, and security of those objects is paramount.”
He said all museum items should be kept in good condition and that accurate records must be maintained.
“The purpose of a museum is education,” Burcaw said. “Education is the only justification for the use of tax funds.”
He also stressed that small museums must have a “clear-cut objective and limitations involved. The scope of the operation must be precise.”
He warned against “taking on a project that will cost more than you can afford.”
Thorough research and accurate restoration also are required.