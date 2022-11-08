This story was published in the Nov. 8, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A long-range plan figuring in the millions of dollars was outlined yesterday for the improvement of a highway network connecting with a bridge to be constructed next year across the Clearwater River two miles downstream from Spalding.
Leonard Floan, Lewiston, State Highway Board member, back yesterday from a meeting of the board at Boise, made the report, He said a four or five-year plan, set off with the bridge construction, may lead to the relocation of the Lewis & Clark Highway between Myrtle and Spalding, elimination of two hazardous overhead railroad bridges between Lapwai and Spalding and extension of a four-lane highway from Lewiston to the new bridge.
Floan said the program is now in the survey and planning stage but construction of the million-dollar, two-lane bridge will begin in the fiscal year starting July 1, 1959. A complex network of cloverleaf approaches on the north and south banks of the river will lead to relocation of U.S. 95 and Idaho Highway 9 (the Lewis & Clark Highway).
He said the overall cost of the program has not been estimated but is part of a plan to improve Idaho highways which extend to Lewiston from the east. This started with the building of a four-lane U.S. 95 Highway east from Lewiston several years ago.
Exploratory drilling of the riverbed was completed earlier this year and a site near the Lorenz lumber mill west of Spalding on the south bank of the river was chosen for the bridge crossing. The site is suitable for construction of another two-lane bridge later if the traffic demand warrants expansion.
Build In Year
Floan estimated the bridge will be constructed in the next fiscal year. Also on the agenda would be the elimination of a narrow, two-lane bridge which runs above tracks of the Camas Prairie Railroad Co. about two miles north of Lapwai, The sharp curve, scene of many auto accidents, will be eliminated and the road rebuilt north for five miles, following the track, to weave into a cloverleaf approach to the new bridge.
The current bridge now in operation at Spalding and which is a junction for Highway 9 and U.S. 95 would remain in service to handle traffic to Spalding Park and land which has been proposed for construction of a Spalding museum.
U.S. 95 south of the river would bypass the park west of the proposed historic site.
The third year, Floan said, could find the start of construction on a bridge to span the Clearwater at Myrtle. Another bridge would be needed across the Potlatch River where it-flows into the Clearwater. The Lewis & Clark Highway the following year would be relocated on the north bank, thus eliminating a curvy, and difficult-to-maintain stretch of road between Spalding and Myrtle.
Highway 9 would then tie in with the U. S. 95 bridge by a north bank cloverleaf approach. Slide threats make the south side of the Clearwater dangerous between Myrtle and Spalding, Floan said.
The timing of this construction, Floan said, has not been decided. He said a public hearing will be held at Spalding sometime next month on the proposed bridge site, The date is to be set by the board.