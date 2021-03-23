When Thomas E. Gilbertz was transferred from Lewiston to Boise, his wife, Marilyn, a longtime employee of Medical Service Bureau of Idaho, Inc., didn’t have to search for a new employer in the capital city.
She was transferred and appointed office supervisor of MSB’s Boise office.
Marilyn Gilbertz, a graduate of Clarkston High School, has been employed by MSB at Lewiston since 1957. She has held positions as operations supervisor and data processing operations manager.
Tom Gilbertz, battalion commander and command administrative assistant at Lewiston, is now state facilities engineer for the Idaho National Guard at Boise. The Gilbertzes have two daughters, Kim and Jodi.
At Lewiston, Marilyn Gilbertz has been succeeded as data processing manager by Rogert Hege, an MSB employee since 1973.
Hege was born and raised in Aberdeen, Idaho, graduating from Aberdeen High School in 1968. He completed studies in data processing in the vocational educational division of Idaho State University at Pocatello where he graduated prior to coming to MSB. He lives in Lewiston with his wife, Mary, and son, Jason.
This story was published in the March 23, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.