This story was published in the Jan. 20, 1961, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
NEW YORK (AP) — Mrs. John F. Kennedy Friday night steps into her role as this country’s most important fashion influence by donning an inaugural ball costume.
The new First Lady is to appear at three different official celebrations in Washington in a slim-fitting, floor-length sheath skirt topped by a sleeveless, extremely full, overblouse.
A sheer white silk was the fabric used for the skirt of the dress which up to now has been shrouded with secrecy. The skirt is veiled with white chiffon.
The fitted underblouse is richly embroidered in silk and brilliants. A wispy chiffon overblouse, very full, puffing out at the hipbone makes modest, cloudy illusion out of the petite — size 9 — Jacqueline Kennedy figure.
Dress designer Ethel Frankau of Bergdorf Goodman’s in New York also created a wrap of the same white silk for Mrs. Kennedy’s treks between inaugural ball locations.
Accessories selected by the new First Lady for her sleeveless dress were 20-button white glace kid gloves, white silk tailored clutch bag, and white silk opera pumps, medium high.