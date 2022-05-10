This story was published in the May 10, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
MOSCOW — Mrs. H has a daughter in Arizona and a son in Southern California.
But she will be celebrating Mother’s Day with more than 75 “daughters” today.
Mrs. H, whose real name is Joyce Halvorson, is house mother at the Pi Beta Phi Sorority at the University of Idaho.
“There are just more to wish you a happy Mother’s Day,” she said recently.
Sixty-three women live in the sorority house south of the UI Student Union Building and another dozen live in the Sweet Avenue house. Twelve Lewiston women and one woman each from Genesee and Juliaetta are among the members.
“I love to be a house mother,” Mrs. H said. “It keeps me young. I have to keep with up the mothers.”
She orders groceries, serves as hostess at the sorority’s functions and cooks dinner on Sundays. She gets a salary plus room and board in return.
Mrs. H has been house mother at Pi Beta Phi for seven years. She previously was house mother for the Gamma Phi Beta Sorority at Washington State University for three years.
Mrs. H became a house mother at WSU through a friend after retiring in 1982 from the assessor’s office in Scobey, Mont., 14 miles south of the Canadian border.
“It’s a great place to be from, but ...,” she said, referring to Scobey. “I have to be busy. The more I get into this, the more I like it.”
Mrs. H said she prefers being a house mother at the UI instead of WSU because Idaho is more rural, like Montana. “It is a little faster over there, a faster pace,” she said, referring to WSU.
Cari McMurray of Lewiston, the sorority president, said Mrs. H is a big help.
“I don’t know what I’d do without her because I’m not good with the kitchen stuff,” she said. “... She also helps when we get real stressed. She helps us make things work out.”
Mrs. H said she is proud of the women in Pi Beta Phi.
The sorority won awards for the best alumni relations, philanthropy, public relations and chapter and tied for the Greek Woman of the Year award at the Greek awards banquet recently, Mrs. H. said.
“Their record speaks for itself,” she said. “They are outstanding. ... By no means is the success of the house due to me. ... It’s like teamwork here and it really pays off.”
Mrs. H says her house mother post is a “marvelous job.”
“I hope I always feel this good,” she said, “and I hope it can go on and on and on.”
Pi Beta Phi members from Lewiston are Cari McMurray, Kristin Batchelder, Tracey Bear, Mindy Cox, Shelly Frensdorf, Hallie Henderson, Kris Lydrickson, Sarah Poole, Cori Stanaway, Georgeanne Stone and Charity and Leigh Ann Williams. Lisa Hampton is from Genesee and Lisa Gravelle is from Juliaetta.