Mrs. Douglas Brings Fashions To Lewiston

This story was published in the March 23, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
A dream world of fashion come to life will be presented by Mrs. Edward L. Douglas of Seattle Saturday afternoon at the Lewis-Clark Hotel. The event, sponsored by Laurel Chapter 13, Order of Eastern Star, will be featured at a 1 p.m. luncheon. It is open to the public.
The presentation is unique in several ways. It is a one-woman fashion show. Mrs. Douglas has not only designed and made the ensembles but will model each of them.
One tweed outfit has an umbrella cover to match.
The fabrics are from all parts of the world — including France, Italy, Scotland, England, Switzerland, Ireland, Germany, Hawaii and Japan. Mrs. Douglas has a sensitive eye for color and uses subtle shades and mixtures that are stunning to see.
Mrs. Douglas, nee Marjory McVean, a former resident of Lewiston, spent her early life at Moscow. She attended the University of Idaho where she majored in home economics. She, with her husband and son, Kip, are driving to Lewiston from Seattle.
Marjory, as her friends know her, has always had a “knack” with her needle and has used her talent for many years to make clothes for herself and her daughter, Helen Ann.
When they were traveling in Europe a few years ago, she visited many well-known textile houses and came back with yards of beautiful materials, such as cashmere and wool combinations from Scotland, hand-blocked cottons from Munich and fine silks from France and Italy of a quality and design seldom seen in this country.
Since then she has ordered additional materials from Europe or the Orient and has selected others in Canada.
Some costumes with interesting story backgrounds are the result of months of searching for just the right matching material or trim.
A down-soft Italian satin gown is a “Pearls from the Bay of Naples” print. The most dramatic is a gold formal ball gown of Italian brocade embossed in gold with which Mrs. Douglas wears formal gloves plated with 24-karat gold, a gold evening bag and gold mesh hose.
Mrs. Douglas’s clothes, always admired by her friends, came into prominence three years ago when at the request of her neighbors, she gave a small fashion show for the Orthopedic Guild of Seattle. Then her alumnae group of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority prevailed upon her to give a benefit fashion show for a national crippled children’s project.
Since then she has shown in Seattle, Victoria, B.C., and in Spokane for the Women’s Auxiliary to the Spokane Philharmonic Orchestra. This year she has a schedule of eight or nine showings in various cities of the Northwest.
Mrs. Douglas says this is the last year she will appear. As a culminating event, her sorority alumnae group is sponsoring her at a $5 brunch fashion show in May in Seattle. Mrs. Douglas’s total earnings for charity so far this year have been between $5,000 and $6,000.
Interesting background and description of the fabrics used in the costumes will be given by Mrs. Kirk McGregor as commentator.
In charge of Saturday’s affair are Mrs. Orville Sheneman and Mrs. Joseph Betts.