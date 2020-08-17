The Liberty Theater showings will turn from bizarre violence to inept crime Wednesday with “The Apple Dumpling Gang,” starring Don Knotts, Tim Conway and Bill Bixby.
“Apple” concerns the adventures and exploitations of three orphaned children who suddenly become very wealthy in a gold mining town. Just about everybody in the film wants to claim the children and their gold — or at least pull off a robbery.
The comedy follows Clint Eastwood’s double-barrel blasts of “Dirty Harry” and “Magnum Force,” which will run through Tuesday.
Clarkston Auto Theater viewers may find themselves buckling up when confronted by a twin shocker that opens Friday night with “Rosemary’s Baby” and Alfred Hitchcock’s classic “Psycho.” Mia Farrow, playing the devilishly pregnant wife of John Cassavetes, stars in “Rosemary’s Baby.” Anthony Perkins has top billing in “Psycho.”
The Bert Reynolds films, “Man-eater” and “The Man Who Loved Cat Dancing” will play through Tuesday.
“Johnny Firecloud” and “A Reason to Live, A Reason to Die” will open Wednesday at the Orchards Auto Theater. “Return to Macon County” and “Chrome and Hot Leather” will end its run Tuesday night.
This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.