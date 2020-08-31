This story was published in the Aug. 31, 1902, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
New York, Aug. 30. — In order to protect the public against reckless chaffeurs the Long Island highway protective society has been incorporated by several leading residents of Long Island. The principal office of the society will be in Oyster Bay.
Townsend Scudder, a former representative, who is counsel for the society, said the purpose of the organization was to cooperate with the authorities in enforcing the speed limit law, not only as affecting automobiles, but also the reckless driving of fast horses. Queens and Suffolk counties, he said, had spent $11,000,000 on roads, and they had been made useless for pleasure driving by reason of reckless chaffeurs and men who like to speed fast horses. It was the purpose to stop these practices in the interest of men and women who like to drive, but who have been forced to take the side roads or else give up their pleasure.