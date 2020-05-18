This story was published in the May 18, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Mount St. Helens is a volcano with a split personality — scientists say its swelling north side appears to be forewarning a volcanic eruption while the opposite flank is quietly steaming.
Helicopters took advantage of clear weather Saturday to continue measuring the shifting mountain, said Kay Seitsinger, U.S. Geological Survey spokeswoman.
Although official data from aerial observations Friday had not been compiled, scientists still noted changes in the upper part of the volcano. There have been no steam and ash eruptions since Wednesday, she said.
“Old fractures and disturbed segments of the north and west rim of the summit crater have been partly filled-in by snow and drifting volcanic ash,” Ms. Seitsinger said. “This area appears to be moving downward as a block toward the crater.
“By contrast, the actively bulging main part of the north flank remains highly broken and distorted on the surface, indicating continued internal deformation as well as outward displacement.”
Scientists say the bulge is caused by molten rock pushing from within the volcano. The magma could push through in an eruption, scientists say.
State officials are worried the swelling north flank could break free in a major avalanche. Such a slide could cause flooding in Spirit Lake or along the Toutle River.
Earthquake activity continued Friday. There were 26 quakes measuring 3.0 or greater on the Richter scale, which measures ground movement. Of those quakes, five were greater than 4.0. The largest quake was a 4.4.