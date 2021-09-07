This story was published in the Sept. 7, 1997, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
CALCUTTA, India — Anguished wails rose from a crowd of mourners Sunday as Mother Teresa’s body was carried in a simple wooden coffin from the Calcutta headquarters of her worldwide charity.
Altar boys carrying candles and a crucifix and missionaries nuns surrounded the coffin as pall bearers placed it in an ambulance for the trip to one of Calcutta’s largest churches, where Mother Teresa will lie in state for the next week.
A silver plaque on the coffin lid read: “Our dearest Mother Teresa, RIP.”
The body of Mother Teresa, who died Friday at age 87, was to be taken three miles away to St. Thomas’ Catholic Church, one of the oldest and largest Catholic churches in Calcutta. A line of mourners began forming before dawn, and by 9 a.m. snaked a half mile along the sideward in front of the yellow brick-and-plaster chapel.
“Mother is a new icon for social change in India,” said Rana Chakravarty, who had arrived before midnight Saturday to be the first in line in front to St. Thomas’.
Chakravarty, a railroad worker dressed in the white sarong-like wrap and tunic of Calctta’s traditional, upper-caste Hindus, said he revered Mother Teresa as much as he did Vivekananda, a social reformer of the 19th century considered a saint by many Hindus.
Thousands of people were expected to file past Mother Teresa’s body during the week she will lie in state in St. Thomas’, in a fashionable Calcutta neighborhood that contrasted with the slums where she toiled during life. St. Thomas’ venerable neighbors included the 200-year-old building housing the Royal Turf Club, one of several reminders of India’s colonial past in the area.
Today would the first chance for most Indians to pay their respects to the woman who constantly expressed her love for them, in the city that was the nursery of her worldwide charity.
She died of a heart attack late Friday in the headquarters of her Missionaries of Charity, where she had lived in simple nun’s room for years. The day after her death, her body lay in her order’s small, dimly lit chapel, surrounded by flowers and praying nuns. The order’s chapel was too small to accommodate crowds, so the public viewing was delayed until her body could be moved.