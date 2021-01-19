Motel Plans More Units, Restaurant

This story was published in the Jan. 19, 1965, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Addition of 18 units and a restaurant to the Astor Motel, 1201 Bridge St., was announced yesterday by Mr. and Mrs. Eugene D. Rainville. Mr. and Mrs. Rainville bought the present eight units and the Payless service station Dec. 1 from Mr. and Mrs. John Lightfield.
Construction of the new units and restaurant should begin within a month, Rainville said. Bids will be called by the architectural firm of Putnam & Dimke.
Rainville said the new units will be adjacent to the present motel and service station on land included in tho December sale. The addition will face Bridge St. It will be built on property 140 feet wide and 240 feet deep.
Construction will be of stone and rustic wood. The present motel and service station will remain in operation.