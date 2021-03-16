The Lewiston-Clarkston valley experienced yesterday the most violent windstorm on record.
The U.S. weather station in Lewiston Orchards clocked the storm’s peak velocity at 60 miles per hour at 1:43 p.m. At the time gusts up to 73 miles per hour were recorded.
The wind came up about 11 a.m., from the west, and was blowing 22 miles per hour by 11:30. At 1:22 p.m., a 67-mile gust was logged.
The previous record wind in the valley, on June 20, 1912, was 58 miles per hour. The official velocity is the average speed of the wind of a one-minute period.
The windstorm hampered power and telephone service across most of north central Idaho and eastern Washington. Aircraft, trees, billboards and an occasional roof or fence were damaged, but the storm did not wreak the spectacular damage of the sudden, violent windstorm of last Oct. 9.
In that storm, the roof was blown off of Zimmerly Air Transport’s main hangar, smashing three automobiles and a pickup truck. At least 100 trees in the Twin Cities were wind casualties.
Planes Damaged
Yesterday, Hillcrest Aircraft Co. was the flying, service that nature played tricks on. A Stearman crop-dusting plane owned by Hillcrest and a Waco owned by Claude Newbill were blown together by the wind. Damage was estimated at $4,000.
Five plate glass windows were blown out of the Flying A service station, 805 D St. Three windows were blown out of the city council rooms at the city hall.
Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. had 107 local lines in trouble, Manager Walter Casebolt reported. Wires were broken, open wires were crossed, and many drop wires were on the ground.
Ten cable poles blew over along 17th street south of 19th avenue. Radio station KRLC’s transmitter was among units deprived of service when this line fell, and the station was off the air from 1:25 until 5 p.m.
Two telephone poles blew over on the Lewiston-Kendrick lead. On a line going up the Lewiston hill, 12 poles were leaning awry and Casebolt dispatched two construction crews up the hill to brace the poles.
Casebolt estimated 20 toll circuits were in trouble. PT&T had four construction crews and 11 installer-repairmen working overtime to catch up with the damage. Crews working outside knocked off at dark, and were to start again at 7 this morning.
On the power side, crews of the Washington Water Power Co. and the Clearwater Valley Light & Power Co. (REA) planned to work through the night if necessary to fix all trouble spots.
Lewiston Orchards, east Lewiston and parts of Normal Hill were without power for about 90 minutes. Harried WWP trouble shooters were unable to describe what caused which failure and when.
“Just about everything in the book happened,” Virgil Thompson, WWP plant superintendent, commented.
The roaring wind easily snapped taut lines, and there were practically no towns on the Camas prairie, Clearwater river, or Palouse country that were free from power interruptions. A WWP line was out between Lewiston and the top of Lewiston hill last night, and all service to the Camas prairie was disrupted.
Harry Butler, CVLP manager, said trouble on the REA lines by nightfall had centered in the Nezperce prairie and around Lenore and Gifford, and on the transmission line going into the Clarkia-Fernwood area in northern Latah county.
From its 60-mile peak at 1:43, the wind died down gradually for about four hours. Then, its main force spent, it continued through the evening in occasional squalls. By 8:30 p.m., the average was down to 26-miles per hour. At 12:30 a.m. today, the average was 20, with gusts up to 30.
Potlatch Forests, Inc., sawmill was forced to shut down for an hour during the afternoon due to the power failure.
Wind Causes Fire
A heavy down-draft caused by high winds at 6:30 p.m. was responsible for a chimney fire at the home of John Barnhart, 1430 Powers St., according to Howard Gilliam, chief of the Lewiston Orchards volunteer fire department.
Slight damage resulted to a kitchen wall before the fire was extinguished.
Large sections of corrugated iron roofing blew off the manual arts building behind the junior high school. Some houses on Normal hill lost a few shingles.
Trees stood up well under the blast. Gregory Eaves, Lewiston park superintendent, said most of the weak, old or rotting timber in the city’s park was cleaned out by last fall’s windstorm. Also, the fact that trees were not leafed out this time saved them from catching the wind’s full force.
District Horticulturist J. R. Mullarky said he noted little damage to fruit trees in Lewiston Orchards.
George Banks, soil conservation service field man, and Nez Perce County Agent J. W. Thometz said severe wind erosion damage was unlikely because the soil is still saturated with moisture and most fields are still snow-covered at higher elevations.
The Northern Idaho College of Education campus was littered with broken tree limbs. A 40-foot evergreen tree on the west side of Normal Hill cemetery blew down.
At Bengal field, two 16-foot sections of fence were blown down. The wire backstop netting in front of the grandstand was torn loose and flapped in the breeze most of the afternoon.
A large tree in front of the Howard Berger residence, 713 3rd St., and another at the rear of 824 3rd St., fell. A tree in front of the E. H. Farmar home, 802 10th Ave., blew over, scraping a neighbor’s house as it fell.
Two ancient locust trees near the Prairie Flour mill blew over.
In Lewiston Orchards, tall shade trees were blown over at the Charles Jenkins home, 5th and Preston, and at the E. A. Hoioos home, North Garden court.
Power Out At Lapwai
At Lapwai, the wind blew over one large tree at the north Idaho Indian agency, and tore composition roofing on several roofs. The wind kicked up a cloud of dust, and broke power lines causing a two-hour interruption of service.
At Genesee, a 20-foot section of the concrete block wall at the rear of the Ford garage was toppled by the wind. Genesee was without electric power from 12:30 until 4:30. Two cedar trees at the B. J. Pleiman residence were blown over.
A plate glass window at David’s department store at Moscow was broken when a customer entered the store during the height of the storm. The wind caught the door and blew it against the window, shattering it. Moscow and Pullman were without power for three hours.
The weather ran the gamut at Grangeville. The sun shone. It was calm. It rained ice. It sleeted. A blizzard came up; then a torrential downpour.
Grangeville sawmills shut down and cafes closed due to a power failure. Meanwhile, city water department employes battled to keep Three-Mile creek within bounds and pump out flood water from the basements of the Kandy Kitchen cafe and the Table Supply grocery.
The weather was freakish at Nezperce, too. The day started with calm and sunshine. Then it rained, turning to snow. The wind came up and by late afternoon the town had a small blizzard on its hands.
This story was published in the March 16, 1951, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.