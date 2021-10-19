This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Moscow, Oct. 18 — (Special to the Tribune.) — Hundreds of people along the line of the Northern Pacific in Washington and Idaho are attending the Lewiston fair this week. The train from Spokane Tuesday consisted of eight passenger coaches crowded with visitors for the fair from Spokane to Lewiston. At Moscow over 60 tickets were sold Tuesday to people who wished to take advantage of the low rates now in force on the railroad and the opportunity of visiting the Lewiston fair during the week.
The new daily paper, the Moscow Evening Journal, made its appearance Monday. The first issue shows a liberal patronage of its advertising columns. It is a four page, six column paper. The new proprietors are R. A. Laird and Jas. T. Fletcher, both of Rossland, B. C.
A warrant has been issued from the sheriff’s office for the arrest of George Tempro on the charge of grand larceny. The information charges him with the stealing of a cow from H. Poesy of Viola on October 11. Both men are well known in the surrounding vicinity.
Announcement of the marriage of Miss Ethel Woodworth to Herbert Witherspoon of this city, which is to occur at Spokane at All Saints church on Wednesday, has reached Mr. Witherspoon’s many friends here.
The Hon. W. E. Borah of Boise will deliver an address to Moscow people at the opera house on Saturday next.
John P. Gray, Senator Heyburn’s law partner, is in town en route to Lewiston.
Burton L. French came in here late Sunday evening and left yesterday afternoon to fill some dates in the northern part of the state.