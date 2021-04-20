A cleanup of Moscow’s Paradise Creek and a tree-planting project along Pullman’s South Fork of the Palouse River top today’s events linked with Earth Day.
Earth Day itself won’t officially be celebrated until Monday, according to a group headed by former U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wis., who suggested the first celebration of the environment in 1970.
Environmental groups based at Moscow plan a second annual Bike-Walk Day to encourage voluntary cutbacks in oil use.
At Moscow, the Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute plans the Paradise Creek cleanup beginning this morning. Volunteers are asked to show up at 9 a.m. at the Latah County Fair grounds.
The Pullman Civic Trust plans to start its tree-planting project along the South Fork of the Palouse at 9:30 this morning near the Quality Inn.
A half-hour orientation program is planned to acquaint volunteers with the basics of tree planting.
Some 2,000 to 4,000 trees will be planted along the South Fork. Volunteers are asked to bring shovels and gloves for the work. The trees will be planted along the streamside pathway that has been chosen as the Trust’s major beautification project for Pullman.
The Palouse Group of the Sierra Club and Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute will combine forces to sponsor Monday’s activities to encourage Moscow residents to leave their cars at home.
Monday’s effort kicks off with refreshment booths for bicyclists and walkers from 7 to 9 a.m. at Key Bank at Sixth and Washington, the Moscow Food Co-op along Third Street and Friendship Square. Visitors to the booths can sign up for drawings planned later in the day.
Bicycle tuneups will be offered in Friendship Square from 7 to 9 a.m. by Bikes and Skis of Pullman, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Paradise Creek Bicycles of Moscow, and from 4 to 6 p.m. by Northwestern Mountain Sports of Moscow.
A program is planned from 5 to 6 p.m. in Friendship Square featuring speakers, entertainment and prize drawings. Signatures will also be gathered on petitions seeking bike path improvements for Moscow.
This story was published in the April 20, 1991, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.