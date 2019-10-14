Moscow, Oct. 13. — Fire Chief Carl Smith addressed the chamber of commerce on the value of “fire education, pointing out that Moscow’s fire loss per capita is one of the lowest for a city of its size. An unanimous vote of appreciation was given the chief and the chamber’s “compliments and good will to each member of the fire-fighting force.” Fulton Gale, superintendent of the city schools, congratulated Moscow voters on their foresightedness to approving a bond issue to finance the new high school and announced bids would be called December 8.

This story was published in the Oct. 14, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

