This story was published in the July 17, 1917, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Nine applications for appointment in the officers reserve corps have been received during the past two days by the local board and with a requirement that all applications be in Boise by Sunday, it is regarded important that further applications be filed not later than today. The local board is composed of William Thomson, chairman; A. E. Clarke, E. M. Ehrhardt and George Arneson. It was stated yesterday that applications made Saturday will be sent in but the board can give no assurance of the applications being received in Boise in time for consideration.
It it estimated there will be about 12,000 applications for such appointments in the western division and there will be only about 1,000 offices to be filled. This will mean that only one in twelve will be selected for duty in the event the expected number of applications are made. The following are those making applications for appointment during the last two days:
Grover C. Pennell, Nezperce.
Thomas Albert Curtiss, Kamiah.
John H. Rogers, Stites.
William C. Jacks, Southwick.
Lawrence E. O’Neill, Lewiston.
Donald Thompson, Lewiston.
Fred Erskine, Grangeville.
Harold K. Niles, Juliaetta.
Scott Pickens, Juliaetta.
Shortly after July 15, those making application will receive notification of the date to report in Lewiston for examination.