SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — Two Apollo 9 astronauts flew America’s lunar lander through its final exams for a trip to the moon Friday, guiding the moonship more than 100 miles away from the mothership and then back in a critical rendezvous maneuver.
Air Force Col. James A. McDivitt and civilian Russell L. Schweickart, taking the lunar module controls in the craft’s solo debut, maneuvered out of sight of the command module and then stalked and caught the mothership.
McDivitt, flying under the code name “Spider,” ended the critical rendezvous test by delicately docking with “Gumdrop,” code name of the command module flown by Air Force Col. David R. Scott.
McDivitt and Schweickart then transferred through a connecting tunnel back into the command module, and the lunar module, its spaceworth proved, was jettisoned.
After Scott fired command module rockets to move a safe distance from the moonship, the lunar module’s rocket was ignited on a command from the ground.
With the astronauts watching its flaming farewell, the lunar module soared more than 4,000 miles out into space.
“It’s going like mad, Houston,” Scott called down. “It’s really moving out.”
“I hope I didn’t forget anything aboard it,” said Schweickart.
“We do too,” a ground controller said with a laugh, and then asked:
“Did you forget the LMP (lunar module pilot Schweickart)?”
“I didn’t forget him,” McDivitt cut in. “I left him over there on purpose.”
The five-minute final burn left the lunar module hull in an orbit of 4,313 by 143 miles, Mission Control said.
A few hours later, the space trio retired after getting a promise from ground controllers that they would get a longer sleep than planned as a reward for their triumphant day.
The successful rendezvous may have advanced the date of America’s manned landing on the moon. Space officials said before the flight they were keeping open the choice of landing Apollo 10 on the moon and indicated that much depended on the success of the lunar module test on Apollo 9, particularly the rendezvous portion of the 10-day flight.
American astronauts flying off the moon surface must be able to rendezvous with the command module which will remain in orbit about the moon. Had Friday’s rendezvous exercise gone badly, plans for a lunar landing this summer probably would have been delayed.
Flying flawlessly, the lunar module duo found the command module and maneuvered to within a few feet.
As the two spacecraft approached, one was heads up and the other heads down.
The two spacecraft flew close to each other for several minutes while the astronauts took pictures, but McDivitt soon tired of it.
“Let’s get set up and get on with the docking,” he said, and the space pilots maneuvered to a position allowing McDivitt to line up a gunsight-like device on the lunar module window with the docking target of the command module.
McDivitt then brought the two together and they locked.
“Whooeee,” said the spacecraft commander. “That’s more like an eye test.”
Then: “Okeh, Houston, we’re docked.”
The two spacecraft separated at 7:40 a.m. EST and linked again at 1:59 p.m.
During the separation McDivitt and Schweickart were betting their lives on the chances of the lunar module to find and lock up again with the command module. The lunar module was not designed to reenter earth’s atmosphere. Its crewmen had to return to the command module to return home.
Scott reported slight problems getting the two space vehicles apart. The docking probe, shaped like a spear point, hung up momentarily with the lunar module’s docking probe.
It was a ragged start for the lunar module’s first manned space debut, but the smaller craft performed like a veteran the rest of the exercise.
Scott fired small thrusters to move away slightly and then the two spacecraft spun in space.
Scott then fired his thrusters again, leaving McDivitt and Schweickart alone in space aboard the untested moonship.
McDivitt fired the large descent engine on the lower stage of the lunar module and moved into another orbit, separating the two spacecraft by distances up to 13 miles.
Some two hours later, McDivitt again fired the rocket, moving the lunar module into a higher and slower orbit than the command module. The moonship began separating from the command module at the rate of 85 miles an hour.
When it reached a point about 113 miles from the command module, the lunar module staged, separating into two pieces. The lower stage, which contained the large rocket and the spider-like legs, fell away, a useless metal box which remained in orbit.
McDivitt fired the ascent stage engine, the rocket designed to lift astronauts from the surface of the moon, and looped into an orbital path below the command module’s orbit.
Then the Apollo 9 commander fired the engine again, settling the moonship into an orbit below, parallel and faster than the command module. The maneuver caused the lunar module to gain on the command module.
As the command module came into view above and in front of them, McDivitt fired small thrusters to steer the lunar module directly at the mother ship.
As the distance closed, McDivitt “slammed on the brakes” — fired forward-thrusting rockets — and drifted to within a few feet.
The happy astronauts snapped pictures of each other and then McDivitt, like a man putting a car in his garage, docked the lunar module with the command module probe.
This story was published in the March 8, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.