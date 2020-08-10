This story was published in the Aug. 10, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate narrowly defeated Friday a move to slow down the race for the moon and accepted a compromise plan for the new communications satellite corporation to pay for some of its birth pangs.
Then the Senate passed by voice vote a new $5.5-bllllon space program, with most of the money earmarked for the plan to put a man on the moon by 1970. A conference committee will try to adjust differences between the bill and a House version which was more than $300 million lower.