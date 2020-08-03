This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
“To regain national prosperity, the farmer must make a reasonable profit on what he grows and sells, and public utilities should be compelled to reduce their rates on water distributed in many of the irrigation districts of eastern Washington,” Major James L. Mitchell, democratic candidate for congress, Yakima, said while visiting Clarkston yesterday.
“It is a primary duty of the federal government,” he continued, “to prevent starvation among its citizens, and I advocate strong measures, thoughtfully considered and designed, to provide employment to insure people food, clothing and shelter.”
States His Views
Mitchell favors abolishment of tax-exempt securities. He also advocates a large navy for national protection. “The army and air corps,” he declared, “should be developed and made adequate to protect this country and its possessions, and the army should be capable of resisting any invasion.”
He is an advocate of the encouragement of South American and Asiatic trade. He contends that America’s greatest potential markets are located in these continents. He favors “a more elastic” currency system. “More money is required now,” he said, “yet there is less of it in circulation.”
Veteran of War
Major Mitchell, born in Bertie county, North Carolina, received his higher education from the Norfolk law school, Norfolk, Va. He served overseas during the World war. He is chairman of the Yakima county democratic central committee.
He will return August 15 to attend a democratic rally that will be held in Clarkston.
Mitchell opposed Congressman Knute Hill two years ago, but was defeated in the primaries by a small margin.