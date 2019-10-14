The navy blue dress and finger tip jacket which Elsie Millay, Lewiston Orchards, made as her 4-H club project this year, won her the state championship and a trip to the national 4-H club show in Chicago next month, extension department officials at the University of Idaho informed County Agent J. W. Thometz yesterday.
Miss Millay, who modeled her garments at the annual Nez Perce county 4-H show Sept. 30, won the right to represent Nez Perce county at Moscow in a contest with winners from other north Idaho counties. Her rating in Moscow was declared higher than ratings given winners in the two other Idaho 4-H club districts and she was awarded the right to represent Idaho in the national competition in Chicago on Nov. 26.
Made of English Wool
Her winning ensemble was made of English wool with the jacket lined with navy blue taffeta. Seams in the dress and jacket were bound with silk bias tape. With the ensemble she wore accessories of navy blue, a felt hat, suede purse, shoes and gloves. A feature of Miss Millay’s ensemble is in the fact it can be varied in six ways.
Miss Millay’s achievements extend beyond her work with her 4-H group. Last May she was graduated from Lewiston high school with commendation for scholastic standing. She is now a student at the Lewiston normal. She is the daughter of Mrs. Ruth Millay.
This story was published in the Oct. 14, 1937, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.