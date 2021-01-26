This story was published in the Jan. 26, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Miss Fay Clark, graduate of the White hospital school of nursing, has been appointed health nurse for Clearwater county by the national child welfare bureau, from which funds were appropriated for salary, it was learned yesterday. Miss Clark is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry Clark. She has already taken up her duties at Orofino.
She will make a survey of all the children in Clearwater county who have some outstanding physical defect or are in need of medical attention and who belong to indigent families.
Following the recommendations of the regular doctors, the national child welfare bureau will finance medical treatment if an appropriation goes through congress for the project.