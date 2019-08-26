Coulterville, Ill., Aug. 25. —(AP)— The remnants of a nine mile motorcade — the striking miners’ big push into the operating southern Illinois mine fields — filtered homeward tonight with orders not to attempt a invasion.
The orders came from Chief Walter Moody of the state highway police who directed evacuation of Coulterville where about 4,000 strikers gathered for a mass meeting today to determine a policy after the cavalcade was routed by clubs, pistol, machine gun and shot-gun fire by nearly 300 deputies last night.
Clubbed on Heads.
About 100 strikers suffered clubbed heads. Only six were found badly enough hurt to warrant hospital treatment. Two had gun shot wounds of minor consequence, authorities said.
After the melee near Mulkeytown in Franklin county, the invaders were turned back through Duquoin and headed north. Several spent the night sleeping in cars or wrapped in blankets on the ground near Pinckneyville and Coulterville.
Hold Mass Meeting.
Moody appeared here today with about 40 subordinates. Cars and trucks were massed near a park where speakers addressed the miners in a mass meeting. A policy committee had been appointed to determine if the strikers were to go back to Franklin county to attempt to persuade working miners to strike because of the $5 wage scale, supplanting a $6.10 agreement terminating last March.
Before the policy committee made its report Moody’s men already started trucks and cars out of the town.
A few state police led the caravan, Moody said, and had orders to see that the care dispersed.
This story was published in the Aug. 26, 1932, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.