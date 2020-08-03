MILLER FEELS THAT ADMINISTRATION WIN

Bert H. Miller, attorney general of Idaho, and Robert Coulter, state land commissioner, paid a brief visit to Lewiston yesterday afternoon, en-route to Boise from the panhandle.
Stating that he was on an official business trip, Mr. Miller was reticent about discussing the political situation, but did venture the prediction that “it appears from all the information I can gather that the state administration ‘ins’ are going to stay in.” He did not discuss his own candidacy for renomination, declaring that the contests for the gubernatorial nomination overshadow all the other party battles.
Mr. Coulter has been inspecting CCC camps and the forest fire situation in northern Idaho. He visited the fire which spread across the Idaho line from near Diamond lake, Wash., and said it is now definitely under control, with CCC troopers from Priest River the firelines.
Fire Peril Great.
“While the fire situation appears favorable today we can’t tell what it is going to be tomorrow,” Coulter commented. “The woods are tinder-dry and bad trouble is apt to break loose anytime at any place.
“Human carelessness is the greatest danger. If it wasn’t for the fact that we have adequate manpower in the forests through the CCC and blister rust camps I don’t know how we would meet the situation.”
There have been no destructive burns of large size yet on state lands, Coulter said.
This story was published in the Aug. 3, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.