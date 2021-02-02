Mike Mitchell Named Man Of Year

This story was published in the Feb. 2, 1958, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
M.P. (Mike) Mitchell, 32-year-old president of the Lewis-Clark Opportunity School, last night was awarded the Lewiston Junior Chamber of Commerce’s distinguished award as the city’s “outstanding young man of the year.”
The award was made by Ted Dufour, president of the senior chamber, at the annual awards banquet at the Lewiston Golf & Country Club.
And there was little question that Mitchell, like the dozens of other Jaycees present, still was speculating on who the winner might be until Dufour had given much of the background information about him. Mitchell’s name wasn’t given until the end.
About 200 attended the annual dinner-dance. H.L. (Hank) Wills of Twin Falls, state Jaycee president, was speaker. Dan Emery, a former state representative and a distinguished service award winner himself, was master of ceremonies.
Jaycee president Russ Cannon reported on the organization’s activities the past year and showed movies of some of them. He said the Jaycees spent some $8,500 on community services in 1957.
Dufour, a distinguished service award winner himself before moving up to the senior group, said it is an “honor you have to work for.” He said Mitchell, a partner with his father in Mitchell Distributing Co., served on the senior chamber’s athletic, education, industry, railroad, publicity and tourists committees and worked actively in behalf of the Twin City United Red Feather-Red Cross fund drive.
A member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, he helped raise funds for its new school building and aided in organizing the school itself, which opened in September.
He now is chairman of the school’s Ways and Means committee — the equivalent to a parent-teacher association.
Provided Space
Mitchell provided space at his firm’s warehouse for storage of toys gathered and repaired by the Jaycees and Christmas baskets assembled by the Elks Lodge’s Community Welfare Committee when gifts and foods were being collected for needy families. He also went to St. Joseph’s Children’s Home at Slickpoo and asked all the youngsters there what they wanted for Christmas.
Mitchell, who now is president of the Idaho State Beer Distributors Assn. and a director of the Idaho Assn. for Retarded Children, joined in the drive for an opportunity school here in 1956, the year it opened. In that year he addressed some 60 organizations, asking each to sponsor the education of a child by making regular contributions to the school. Last year he spoke to many of them again. He continued as chairman of the school’s fund raising committee after becoming its president.
Along with his other activities, Mitchell was co-chairman last year of the Christmas seal drive for the Nez Perce County chapter of the Idaho State Tuberculosis Assn.
A Lewiston native, he graduated from high school here in 1943 and from the University of Oregon, Eugene, in 1949. Since then he has been active in the family business here. He joined the junior chamber upon graduation from the university.
Has 3 Daughters
Mitchell was married at Kansas City on May 5, 1950, to the former Arlene Rae Harvey of Lewiston. They have three daughters. Christine, 7; Cory, 5½; and Molly, 2½.
Wills, who won the Twin Falls club’s distinguished service award in 1957 and again this year, said membership in the organization “is greatest thrill of my life.”
“The junior chamber’s philosophy is leadership training through community service,” he said, adding that service in the organization “is good experience and experience is something you can’t study at school.”
The organization’s goals are community service and “to teach young men to get up on their feet and express themselves.” Wills said. The state organization feels that “community service is the rent you pay for the space you occupy.”
He told the group that “we’ve got strong hands to work with and strong minds with which to plan ... What more can you ask?”