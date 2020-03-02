Mickey Mantle Retires As Active Player

This story was published in the March 2, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Mickey Mantle, at a loss for words, announced his retirement from baseball Saturday before a packed news conference at the New York Yankees’ spring training hotel.
Mike Burke, president of the Yankees, introduced Mantle to reporters, saying the veteran star had “reached a firm conclusion, and I think it’s best that he tell it to you himself.”
Then Mantle, dressed in a dark blue turtle neck, light blue slacks and checked jacket, stepped to the rostrum. But instead of making a statement, Mickey said “I’m open for questions.”
The first one, of course, was what had he decided.
“I’m not going to play baseball anymore; that’s all I know,” he said slowly. “I can’t play anymore. I don’t hit the ball when I need to. I can’t steal when I need to. I can’t score from second when I need to.”
Mantle said his outside business interests, which include a chain of country kitchens and clothing stores, also helped him reach a decision.
“I have to appear at all the kitchen openings and there are about 45 sold right now,” he explained.
Mantle said he had no current plans to remain with the Yankee organization. “But Mike told me if I ever wanted a job, it was available.”
Mantle said he was disappointed that he was not a lifetime 300 hitter. He finished at .298. “But I’m very proud of my 18 World Series homers,” he added.
Mantle said his wife was very happy with his decision.
“She’s been asking me to quit for three years,” Mickey related. “I’m planning to get out to the ball park now and then, but I won’t put on a uniform.”
In a prepared text, Mantle said: “I never wanted to embarrass myself on the field or hurt the club in any way or give the fans anything less than they are entitled to expect from me. I’m not sure I can play well enough to satisfy myself.
“Last fall I still thought that I might play another year if I felt well enough in spring training. As the months passed I felt more sure in my own mind that now was the time to end my career as a ballplayer.”
Ralph Houk, manager of the Yankees, said, “we all know Mantle would have played on any ball team I managed as long as he wanted to and I think we all know that the game is losing a superstar.”
Burke said Mantle’s future with the Yankee organization “would depend solely on how much time he has to give. Right now we have left it that he will have a relationship with us and we will have a relationship with him.”
Asked if the Yankees would retire No. 7, Burke said, “Yes,”
Mantle came up to the Yankees in 1951 — the same year another centerfielder, Willie Mays, arrived in New York with the Giants. The Oklahoman’s freshman year wasn’t nearly as successful as the ones that followed. He batted just .267 in 96 games and spent half the season in the minors.
But his 13 home runs and 65 runs batted in that season were the clue — to the latent power Mantle possessed. It was a power that would eventually make him one of the most feared hitters in baseball.
It was in the 1951 World Series against Mays and the Giants that Mantle suffered his first serious knee injury. He tripped over a drainage opening in the Yankee Stadium outfield in the second game and had to be carried off the field on a stretcher.
But Mantle came back in 1952, replacing Joe DiMaggio, who had retired, and batting .311 with 23 home runs and 87 RBI. He had nine more .300 seasons, including five straight from 1954 through 1958.
Mantle won the triple crown in 1956, batting .353 with 52 homers and 130 RBI. He was named the American League’s Most Valuable Player that season and again the next year when he raised his average to .365. He also won the MVP award in 1962.
In 1961, he staged an exciting battle with teammate Roger Maris for the home run crown. Maris finished with 61 that year and Mantle had 54, the highest single season total of his career.
He finished his career with 536 home runs — third on the all-time list behind Babe Ruth and Mays. He had 1,509 runs batted in and a .298 career average which was pulled down by .245 and .237 figures in his last two years.
Most Games
Mantle played in 2,401 games as a Yankee — more than any man in the club’s history. But he never played an entire season. The closest he came was in 1960 and 1961 when he missed just one game each year.
His legs were always tender and after 16 seasons as an outfielder, Mantle was moved to first base in 1967 in an effort to ease the strain on his legs. He played 144 games at first base in each of the last two seasons — more than he had managed in any year since 1961.
Mantle played in 12 World Series with the Yankees and holds Series records with 18 home runs, 42 runs scored, 40 runs batted in, 123 total bases, 26 long hits, 43 walks and 54 strikeouts.
He also played in 16 All-Star Games.