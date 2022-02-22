Today marks the anniversary of a stepping stone in the progress of the Lewiston Methodist church.
It was on Feb. 22, 1879, 73 years ago, that the Rev. E. C. Rigby organized the first Methodist society at Lewiston, officially bringing to life the present church here.
Methodist services began at Lewiston in June, 1876, when the first Methodist preacher, G. W. Shaffer, was sent here. He was succeeded in 1877 by Mr. Rigby. Thirty-five successors have since served Lewiston Methodists, including the present pastor of the church, the Rev. Merritt Faulkner.
Members of the congregation celebrated the church’s 75th anniversary with special services last November.
