Representatives of the mercantile interests of Lewiston met again last evening and completed an organization as the Merchants Association. John P. Vollmer was elected chairman and F.W. Kettenbach secretary and treasurer. The various firms represented have assessed themselves for a fund that will be held by the treasurer for various small charitable and public purposes. The association will take such protective steps in matters of taxation and local government as the conditions may suggest, and embodying as it does the bulk of the city’s activities and resources should become a powerful instrument for the improvement of local wrongs and political recklessness.
This story was published in the March 9, 1900, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.