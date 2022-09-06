Mechanization Of PFI Logging Teams Impresses Researcher From South Africa

A tall, young, South African timber research and products executive watched the mechanized logging of Potlatch Forests, Inc., In the Bovill woods and compared it with the harvesting of planted eucalyptus forests of South Africa.
In much of their tree farming and sustained yield logging operations, western U.S. timbermen have thought in terms of centuries.
In eucalyptus tree harvesting, South African timbermen think of a long rotation period as 30 to 35 years, said J. B. C. Roets of Johannesburg, Mining timbers are obtained in thinnings of three to four-yenr growth, he said.
Roets is touring the United States as a representative of the Hans Morensky Trust, a private organization in the Union of South Africa. Its main objectives are research and experimentation in forestry, agriculture and mining.
Roots heads the timber utilization section of the Westfalla estate, one of the Merensky organizations, with interests in timber growing, citrus and avocado crops, sawmills and lumber re-manufacturing such as glue lamination and furniture.
PFI, known in timber circles throughout the world as one of the largest integrated timber products firms, was recommended for a part of the tour by the National Lumber Manufacturers Ass’n, said Roets.
He said even with these recommendations, he was still “surprised at the size of the organization and at the productivity, education and know-how of those employed.”
He said he was particularly intrigued by the mechanized logging devices used by U.S. timber products firms and by the “team” production methods of PFI’s woods operations.
In PFI woods operations, pay is based on the production of a group or team so inefficient or unproductive individuals are urged by other team members to improve their work, he explained. In contrast, said Roets, “our work is still done on an individual, or task, basis,”
He said South African forests contain no native conifers and native species of trees are in small, protected areas.
But the climate is moderate and uniform and sufficient rain falls to make eucalyptus trees grow at a rapid rate. The timber, he said, is “eminently suitable” for such processes as glue lamination and furniture.
Sawmills in South Africa are small and primitive by comparison with U.S. mills, he said. Of the employes, about 25 per cent are Europeans — university-trained or otherwise skilled workers who generally are employed in a supervisory capacity. Bantu labor is used for semi-skilled work, he said.
The cost of labor is increasing so rapidly and the economic growth rate is so great in South Africa concerns are being forced to mechanize their operations to compete, he related.
Roets, whose family first came to South Africa in 1652, was reluctant to comment on governmental or political questions such as apartheld (racial apartness).
Of the union’s total population of some 16 million, about 3½ million are whiles of European origin, he related. The country has about 1½ million colored peoples, a half million are Asiatics and about 11 million are Bantu — one of the great family of Negroid tribes occupying equatorial and southern Africa.
Roets said he has observed the Bantu race and Europeans “live very happily together.”
“We are giving them the opportunity to achieve productivity and raise their standards of living in a very short time,” he said, “We are building schools for Bantu at the rate of one per day,” in addition to other construction.
The Union of South Africa, in its policy of separate development, is establishing industries on Bantu reserves for Bantu living in their own areas, he said. This doesn’t mean that some Bantu don’t live in areas also occupied by white persons, he explained. But the general view is to “bring up the standards of living and earnings of the Bantu at an advanced rate” in their separate areas, he said, “Financially, they are now much better off — their earnings are much better off than those in the rest of Africa,” he added.
Has Prized Gift
On the rest of his extended study tour through Washington, Oregon and California, Florida and then London and Europe, Roets will carry with him a prized possession. It is a golf club presented to him by Gary Player, championship golfer, after Player won a match recently in competition with Arnold, Palmer nnd Jack Nicklaus at Waukeegan, Ill.
Player, a citizen of Johannesburg, presented the new driver to Roets after Roets, a golf enthusiast, had traveled from Chicago to watch Player compete.
This story was published in the Sept. 6, 1963, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.