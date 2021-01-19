McMonigle Given Task

This story was published in the Jan. 19, 1965, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
James B. McMonigle, president of McMonigle Chevrolet Co., has been named chairman of the Lewis-Clark Normal School Committee of the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce, William E. Simon, president, announced yesterday.
Elbert S. Rawls, partner in Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home has been appointed vice chairman and Gordon M. Fairley, owner of Fairley’s H&H Bootery, will serve as liaison director between the committee and the chamber’s board of directors.
Simon noted all three have had considerable experience regarding the problems of Lewis-Clark Normal School.