Maynard Ferguson returning to Lewiston

This story was published in the May 4, 1979, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Lewiston High School Band will sponsor an evening with Maynard Ferguson and his orchestra next Sunday (May 13) in the school auditorium.
Ferguson, who played to an appreciative crowd at Lewiston two years ago, will perform in concerts scheduled for 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Tickets are priced at $5 in advance, and $6 the day of the show. They are available at Wasem’s Rexall Drugs in Clarkston, all Budget Tapes and Records outlets in the Quad Cities, Howell’s Music Center in Lewiston, the LHS office and through all of the school’s band members.
More outlets are to be announced later.
Ferguson this year has an entirely new show that features special lighting and sound effects.
Although Ferguson has recorded nearly 50 long-playing record albums, his first single “Gonna Fly Now,” wasn’t released until a few years ago. It was famous nationally as the theme from “Rocky.”
His latest album is “Primal Scream,” a disco hit. Ferguson has noted that his band combined a contemporary sound with its own in making the album.