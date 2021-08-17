This story was published in the Aug. 17, 1916, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
New York, Aug. 16. — Another strike of conductors and motormen, employed by the New York Railways company, will be declared “forthwith” unless the company grants recognition to the union, according to resolutions adopted at a mass meeting of the men tonight.
The situation has become so acute that Mayor Mitchel and Oscar S. Straus, chairman of the public service commission, are said to have been summoned back to the city, the former from Plattsburg and the latter from Maine.
Theodore P. Shonts, president of the Interborough Rapid Transit and the New York Railways companies, in a letter addressed to the mayor and Chairman Straus tonight, called attention to the ultimatum delivered to him by the employes’ committee, which charged that the New York Railways company had violated the agreement of August 7 which brought the strike on the surface car lines to an end.
Shonts Denies Charges.
Mr. Shonts denied that his company had discharged workers because of their affiliation with the carmen’s union and added that “in many cases employes of this company have clearly violated the rules of this company, some of the violations increasing the hazard and endangering the safety of passengers on our cars.”
In a circular distributed among its employes, the position of the company was defined in part as follows:
“This company has not sanctioned the unionizing of its men. It has said that if any employe desires to join a union he shall not be prevented from doing so by coercion or intimidation, neither shall he be discharged for joining. It has also said that if any employe does not desire to join a union he shall not be coerced or intimidated into doing so either by unionized employes of this company or members of any organization not employes of this company.
“The company explicitly reserved the direction and control of employes in all matters looking to efficiency in the service. The most important item of efficiency of service is the maintenance of reasonable and fair discipline. The agreement stipulates that no matters relating questions of discipline or efficiency shall be subject to conference or arbitration.”
Resolutions by Carmen.
The resolutions of the carmen adopted tonight after authorizing their leaders to call a suspension of work on all lines of the New York railways company unless a satisfactory agreement can be reached tomorrow, declare that the company for four days past has failed to comply with requests for a conference with the employes’ committee. The resolutions not only reiterate the men’s charges that the company indiscriminately discharge employes who were active in the recent strike but accuse the company of promoting the encouraging of a plan of its own for selecting committeemen to represent the employe in the settlement of future disturbances.