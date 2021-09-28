This story was published in the Sept. 28, 1921, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
County Agent Skuse has charge of the assembling of orders for a possible carload shipment of picric acid to Lewiston. This picric acid is a salvaged war material and has been turned over by the war department to the department of agriculture. The picric acid is given away to stimulate interest in land clearing, the only cost to the farmer being that for cartridging, packing and shipping. No one farmer can secure more than 1,000 pounds.
The need for this explosive in this part of north Idaho is comparatively limited, so it is necessary to pool orders coming from farmers living in the southern part of Latah, Nez Perce, Clearwater, Lewis and Idaho counties, with the idea of getting a total supply of 24,600 pounds, which would be a minimum carload.
The supply is located in Wisconsin and New Mexico, and as there are 12,500,000 pounds in all, it is expected that it will soon all be taken and no more will be available. As near as it is possible to estimate, it will cost a little more than half as much laid down here as the ordinary powder. The plan is that each prospective purchaser will deposit with Mr. Skuse at the rate of 6 cents a pound, which is the cost of cartridging and packing, up to an amount not exceeding 1,000 pounds. If it is possible to secure enough orders to make at least 24,000 pounds, a carload will be shipped to Lewiston and reshipped by local freight to the purchasers. If not enough orders are secured, the deposits will be returned.
The first carload to come to the northwest has recently arrived in Sandpoint; the second carload went to the Potlatch country in Latah county. The final cost of the explosive laid down at Sandpoint was $12.15 per box of 124 pounds, gross weight, so it is expected that the cost would be a little greater here.
County Agent O. S. Fletcher of Latah county, County Agent C. H. Behkne of Lewis county, County Agent R. M. Pavey of Idaho county and C. H. Ede of the bank at Orofino, are cooperating the assembling of orders for their respective counties, and so far as possible orders should be handled through them. Those who find it inconvenient to deal through these agencies can send their orders direct to Agent W. W. Skuse at Lewiston.