This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
A big bunch of Lewiston citizens will go over to Clarkston on Friday night to attend the big smoker and get-together meeting to be held in connection with the annual session of the Washington State Horticultural Association, which begins its first sessions this morning in the city across the river. The Lewistonians, aside from the great interest which they feel in the general subject of horticulture as peculiarly affecting this section, feel that at this time they have a double opportunity to meet and fraternize with the leading horticulturists of the state of Washington and the Pacific northwest and to co-operate with their neighbors of Clarkston in promoting the get-together spirit which is the keynote to the successful development of the Lewiston-Clarkston empire.
Wallace R. Struble and Hayes Carnahan, jointly representing the Idaho-Washington Development league and the Lewiston Commercial club, report great interest among the business men of Lewiston respecting the forthcoming meeting of the horticultural association. Nearly one hundred men have already signed up for attendance at the get-together banquet, and it is expected that this list will be doubled by tonight. It is planned for the Lewiston delegation to assemble at the Lewiston Commercial club rooms at 7:30 on Friday evening and march to Clarkston in a body, preceded by Bevis’ fife and drum corps and perhaps by the Lewiston band. Once in the big tent at Clarkston, the program will begin, and it is understood it will be one of more than ordinary interest.
Every man thus far enrolled has paid the membership fee of one dollar required by the Washington State Horticultural Association. This gives each one an official badge, which entitles the holder to free passage across the Snake river bridge during the three days of the association convention, admission to all the sessions thereof, including the banquet and smoker, and a year’s membership in the Association, with a free copy of the Annual Year Book.
Among those enrolled thus far are:
Dr. J. B. Morris, R. C. Beach, Wallace R. Struble, E. C. Stebbins, D. R. McDonald, Bernard Jacobs, Dr. W. F. Gilbert, E. D. Griffin, L. G. Heitfeld, Frank Cole, D. A. Smith, John T. Ray, T. S. Ward, Henry Heitfeld, George Erb, P. W. Green, D. J. Wilson, Hayes Carnahan, O. P. Pring, J. E. Kincaid, Chas. W. Mount, A. A. Seaborg, W. W. Hamilton, Frank Thompson, A. S. Story, Jerry Belcher, F. N. Finch, E. H. Kilham, Ward Woodruff, Frank Akers, P. W. Clark, P. H. Quilliam, F. D. Booth, Fred Oliver, Cal Fountain, Jay L. Forbes, Thatcher & Kling, M. H. Horn, D. W.. Greenburg, Ed. O. Beck, Forrest White, W. F. Kettenbach, Wm. Thomson, J. J. Blair, Samuel Goldstone, G. Parker, H. H. Morris, O. C. Mears, Lewiston Morning Tribune, C. M. Bonson, F. D. Bartlett, Joe C. Lasker, J. R. Clifford, L. Le Quime, Robt. S. Erb, W. J. Jordon, Dr. R. V. Kuhn, Dwight E. Hodge, R. L. Sheppard, J. D. Jacobs, Ed. D. Potvin, Robt. L. Spiker, Chas. S. Boren, F. P. Lint, Fred Caldwell, Chris Osmers, Dill Bros., O. H. Corbett, Arthur E. Clarke, Gateway Clothing Co., W. M. Crapo, V. H. Chastain.