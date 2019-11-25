KAMIAH — Robert Hochalter of Kooskia suffered numerous bruises and a deep gash on his forehead when the pickup truck he was driving plunged 40 feet down a steep, boulder-strewn embankment near here Wednesday night.
The truck came to rest on its top at the edge of the Clearwater River near the Lewis & Clark Highway bridge just north of here. The 1952 GMC truck was damaged beyond practical repair.
Hochalter climbed back up the bank and dropped on the shoulder of the highway. Three cars passed him before one driven by Robert Beardsley of Grangeville stopped. Beardsley drove Hochalter to Clearwater Memorial Hospital at Orofino. He was dismissed Thursday night.
Hochalter, who was driving toward Kamiah in a truck owned by his brother-in-law, Gene McCoy of Kooskia, said he dropped a package of cigarets and lost control of the vehicle when he reached down to pick it up.
This story was published in the Nov. 25, 1960, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.