This story was published in the July 17, 1917, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The members of the board of county commissioners, who are sitting as a board of equalization, yesterday visited Lewiston Orchards district and made an inspection of properties there in relation to the assessment-made. The assessed values there range from $100 to $150 an acre. A few years ago when orchard values in the northwest were booming, assessments as high as $950 an acre had been placed on holdings in Lewiston Orchards, but the inequity of this figure, compared with other property, later becoming understood there has been a gradual reduction. It is believed that the board will make no change in the present assessment.
The report showing the fee earnings of the office of auditor and recorder and ex-officio clerk of the district court was filed yesterday, the report covering the past quarter. It is shown the recording fees amounted to $1,080.05 and the district court fees, $464.55.
The board has placed an order with the Erb Hardware company for a steel road grader to be delivered to C. F. Wise, road overseer at Lenore.
Yesterday an order was made directing County Surveyor Burns to prepare deeds and secure right-of-way for the new Blewitt road. The right of way will extend from the town of Gifford to a point below the Blewitt school house where the new survey connects with the old road.